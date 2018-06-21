World Cup 2018: England v Panama - select your England team
England v Panama (13:00 BST on Sunday, 24 June)
- Watch live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website, listen on BBC Radio 5 live
Raheem Sterling or Marcus Rashford? Ruben Loftus-Cheek or Dele Alli? Which formation should England play?
Who would you pick in your team to face Panama in the second World Cup group game on Sunday (13:00 BST) if you were in manager Gareth Southgate's position?
Pick your formation and starting XI - and don't forget to share your team on social media. Let the debate begin.
My England starting XI v Panama
Choose who you would pick in the England starting XI to face Panama in Russia - and then share it with your friends using our team selector.