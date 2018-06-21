Jason Steele: Sunderland goalkeeper joins Brighton on three-year deal

Jason Steele has joined the Premier League club until June 2021

Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the signing of goalkeeper Jason Steele from Sunderland.

The 27-year-old, who has previously represented England at under-21 level, joins the Premier League side on a three-year deal.

He becomes manager Chris Hughton's third signing of the summer, joining Romania striker Florin Andone and Nigeria international Leon Balogun.

Steele is expected to act as a back-up to first-choice goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

Hughton said: "Mat Ryan performed exceptionally well for us in the Premier League last season and Jason's arrival will, following Niki Maenpaa's departure, restore the options we have in this position."

Steele played 18 times last season as the Black Cats finished bottom of the Championship to suffer back-to-back relegations.