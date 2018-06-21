World Cup 2018: Maradona light years behind Messi, says Ramos

La Liga rivals Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi have 278 international caps between them

2018 Fifa World Cup on the BBC Host: Russia Dates: 14 June - 15 July Live: Coverage across BBC TV, BBC Radio and BBC Sport website with further coverage on Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Sergio Ramos says Diego Maradona is "light years behind" Lionel Messi, after the Argentine World Cup winner criticised the Spain captain.

Maradona said that Real Madrid defender Ramos was "no superstar" compared with Uruguay's Diego Godin.

"I respect Maradona because he is an all-time great," Ramos said.

"But I'll also tell you that Argentine football knows Maradona is light years behind their number one player, which is Messi."

Maradona played for Argentina at four World Cups, captaining them to victory at the 1986 tournament in Mexico, and managed them to the quarter-finals in South Africa in 2010.

Forward Messi has won nine league titles and four Champions League trophies with Barcelona, and captained Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final. when they lost to Germany.

In Russia, he missed a penalty in Argentina's opening group game against Iceland, which finished 1-1, and returns to action on Thursday against Croatia.

Ramos' Spain side are second in Group B, and need a point from their match against Morocco on Monday to be certain of a place in the knockout stage.

He was part of the 2010 World Cup-winning team, and has won four domestic and four European titles with Real.