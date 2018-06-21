BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Argentina 0-3 Croatia
Highlights: Argentina 0-3 Croatia
Watch highlights as a dreadful error from Willy Caballero set Croatia on their way to a surprise 3-0 victory over Argentina in Group C at the 2018 World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Argentina 0-3 Croatia
