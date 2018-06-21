BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Is the 2018 World Cup the year of penalties?
Penalties galore! Is this the World Cup of spot-kicks?
- From the section World Cup
Another VAR penalty is awarded in Australia's 1-1 draw with Denmark making it eleven in the tournament already, so will the 2018 World Cup see a huge record number of spot-kicks?
