BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: France 1-0 Peru highlights
Highlights: France 1-0 Peru
Watch highlights as 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe becomes France's youngest major tournament goalscorer as his strike helps France to a 1-0 victory over Peru at the 2018 World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: France 1-0 Peru
