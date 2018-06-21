BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Denmark 1-1 Australia highlights
Highlights: Denmark 1-1 Australia
- From the section World Cup
Watch highlights as Christian Eriksen's stunning half-volley is cancelled out by Mile Jedinak's VAR-awarded penalty in Group C at the 2018 World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Denmark 1-1 Australia
