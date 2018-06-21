BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Christian Eriksen's half-volley gives Denmark lead over Australia
Watch: 'Star man delivers yet again' - Eriksen's stunner for Denmark
Christian Eriksen's stunning half-volley gives Denmark an early first-half lead over Australia in Group C at the 2018 World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Denmark 1-1 Australia
