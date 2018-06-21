BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Australia awarded VAR penalty against Denmark
Is this the harshest VAR penalty award so far?
- From the section World Cup
Australia's Mile Jedinak converts a penalty following a VAR review in which Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen is adjudged to have handled the ball in the area.
MATCH REPORT: Denmark 1-1 Australia
