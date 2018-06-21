Niko Muir: Hartlepool United sign 40-goal Hendon forward

Hartlepool finished 15th in the National League last season

Hartlepool United have signed 40-goal striker Niko Muir from Hendon.

The 24-year-old forward had a trial with QPR last season and attracted interest from several clubs at National League level.

But he has opted to move to Victoria Park and passed a medical on Thursday morning.

Muir, who becomes Pools' second signing of the summer, netted 40 times as Hendon narrowly missed out on promotion to National League South last season.

Hartlepool are understood to have paid a small fee to secure Muir's signature.