Hibs' Neil Lennon is facing a Scottish FA panel after May celebration against Rangers

Media playback is not supported on this device

Neil Lennon hasn't held back when celebrating this season.

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon is facing a Scottish FA panel on Thursday for an aeroplane-style celebration during a 5-5 draw with Rangers in May.

The 46-year-old was cited after running on to the pitch following Jamie Maclaren's late equaliser against the Glasgow side at Easter Road.

If found guilty, it would trigger a suspended two-match ban imposed after a 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock in February.

Lennon was banned for three games for a confrontation with ref Kevin Clancy.

