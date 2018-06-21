Hibs' Neil Lennon is facing a Scottish FA panel after May celebration against Rangers
Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon is facing a Scottish FA panel on Thursday for an aeroplane-style celebration during a 5-5 draw with Rangers in May.
The 46-year-old was cited after running on to the pitch following Jamie Maclaren's late equaliser against the Glasgow side at Easter Road.
If found guilty, it would trigger a suspended two-match ban imposed after a 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock in February.
Lennon was banned for three games for a confrontation with ref Kevin Clancy.