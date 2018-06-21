Tessa Wullaert: Manchester City Women sign Belgium's record scorer

Tessa Wullaert is Man City boss Nick Cushing's fourth new signing of this summer

Manchester City Women have signed Belgium striker Tessa Wullaert on a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old arrives from Women's Champions League finalists Wolfsburg after three seasons at the German side.

Wullaert is Belgium's record goalscorer, netting 39 times in 71 senior appearances for her country.

"There was only one club in England I wanted to play at, and I told my manager 'I want to play at City', so let it begin," she told City's website.

