Mitch Hancox: MK Dons sign Macclesfield Town left-back on one-year deal
-
- From the section MK Dons
MK Dons have signed Mitch Hancox after he turned down a new deal at fellow League Two side Macclesfield Town.
The 24-year-old, who can play in midfield or at left-back, has agreed a one-year deal and becomes the Dons' fourth signing of the summer.
He scored 13 goals in 77 league appearances during two years at Town.
"Mitch has had a couple of very good seasons at Macclesfield - notably last season in a promotion-winning team," Dons boss Paul Tisdale said.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.