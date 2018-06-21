Sepp Blatter: Former Fifa boss backs England-led World Cup bid as he defends presence in Russia

Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter is banned from "all football activities" for six years

2018 Fifa World Cup on the BBC Host: Russia Dates: 14 June - 15 July Live: Coverage across BBC TV, BBC Radio and BBC Sport website with further coverage on Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter has backed an English-led bid for the 2030 World Cup as he defended his reasons for being at the tournament in Russia.

The 82-year-old Swiss said he was "welcomed" to watch Portugal's win over Morocco on Wednesday, on the invitation of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Blatter's 17-year spell in charge of world football's governing body ended amid a corruption scandal in 2015.

He said he would "definitely advocate" an English bid for the 2030 World Cup.

"The World Cup should be played in England and I don't use only my lips to say that," Blatter told BBC Sport.

In 2015, he was banned from "all football activities" for eight years, later reduced to six on appeal, over ethics breaches when he was found to have made a £1.3m "disloyal payment" to ex-Uefa boss Michel Platini.

He has previously suggested there was an agreement in place for Russia to host the 2018 World Cup - before the vote took place.

Blatter's trip to Russia marks the first time he has left his homeland in three years, and he met with Putin on Tuesday where he said they engaged in "small talk".

"It is emotional to come here, football is still my life, you cannot stop that after working for 41 years in football," he said.

"I was welcomed here, and I have to say, and I've had the impression sometimes that time has stopped - I still feel part of it. But I'm a guest, and I enjoyed the first match I have watched."

'It is right' - home nations bid

Last week, former Scottish Football Association boss Stewart Regan said an English-led home nations bid is "definitely on the radar".

It comes after the United States, Canada and Mexico won the right to host the 2026 tournament earlier this month, beating Morocco.

England lost out to Russia for the right to host the 2018 tournament.

Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay have announced their plans to jointly bid for 2030.

"1966 was the last time England held a World Cup, so it is right for them not only to bid, but to organise the World Cup," said Blatter.

"I think it would be easier for them to bring at least three associations together because with 48 teams it will not be so easy."

'Fifa has done a great job'

The 2018 World Cup marks Fifa president Gianni Infantino's first since being elected in February 2016.

He has announced he intends to stand for re-election as he looks to restore Fifa's reputation following the corruption scandal.

Blatter praised his successor, adding Infantino "should not be bothered" by his presence in Russia.

"It is his World Cup now," said Blatter.

"I think you have to praise Russia for the organisation of the World Cup. It is a good start to the tournament, it's a good start for football, and it's a good start to promote this game to the millions of people who are directly or indirectly touched by the game.

"The expectation was great here in Russia, because there was a lot of criticism, but in all the World Cups, there is always criticism.

"Fifa has done a great job to organise this World Cup here."