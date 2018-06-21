Cecafa reschedules 2018 Women's Challenge Cup

Tanzania will defend their Cecafa Women's Challenge Cup title in Rwanda in July

The Council for East and Central African Football Associations (Cecafa) has rescheduled the Women's Challenge Cup to begin on 19 July in Rwanda.

Seven nations will take part in the event that was postponed just four days before kick-off in May because of logistical challenges.

Tanzania will defend their title in July the Cecafa secretary-general Nicholas Musonye confirmed.

"We shall have Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Djibouti, Zanzibar, and Ethiopia all taking part in the tournament," he said.

The Rwanda Football Association announced in May that they would have to postpone the tournament because they were still waiting for financial assistance from Cecafa.

The tournament is also part funded by football's world governing body, Fifa.

Musonye added that the fixtures for the upcoming Cecafa Kagame Club Championship have now been finalised for the tournament which kicks off on 29 June in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

He said that teams from Ethiopia, Eritrea, and Sudan will not take part.

"We have made these fixtures in a way that our timings do not interfere with the ongoing World Cup in Russia," Musonye said.

Tanzanian club Azam are the defending champions and will face Uganda Premier League champions Vipers SC in Group A as well as JKU FC of Zanzibar and South Sudan's Kator FC.

Rwanda President Paul Kagame has been supporting the regional Club Championship with US$60,000 as cash prize since 2002.

Cecafa Kagame Club Championship Groups:

Group A: Azam FC (Tanzania), Vipers SC (Uganda), JKU FC (Zanzibar), Kator FC (South Sudan).

Group B: Rayon Sport (Rwanda), Gor Mahia (Kenya), Lydia Ludic FC (Burundi), Ports FC (Djibouti)

Group C: Singida FC (Tanzania), Simba SC (TZ), APR FC (Rwanda), Dakadaha FC (Somalia)