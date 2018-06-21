World Cup 2018: Barbershop Ballers alternative review show begins on 30 June

2018 Fifa World Cup on the BBC Host: Russia Dates: 14 June - 15 July Live: Coverage across BBC TV, BBC Radio and BBC Sport website with further coverage on Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

BBC Sport has collaborated with BBC Radio 1Xtra to produce Barbershop Ballers, hosted by 1Xtra presenter Nick Bright.

The series starts on Saturday, 30 June and will see Bright and guests give their alternative take on all the 2018 World Cup action live from a barbershop in London.

Bright will watch and analyse the action alongside special guests including Big Shaq, Kurupt FM, Dotty and many more.

The show will be streamed live from the barbershop and will follow every BBC TV live game from the knockout stages of the competition through to the final on 15 July.

The show will be available by pressing 'red' on Connected TVs after the BBC TV coverage, and via 1Xtra and the BBC Sport website. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Bright said: "I'm so excited to be presenting such an exciting and innovative show. Barbershop Ballers is going to bring those mad football conversations with your mates to the telly. The guests set to hit the shop will have Harry Kane and the boys wishing they were with us instead... maybe not."