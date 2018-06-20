Thursday's gossip back pages

Mirror
The Mirror leads on news of England boss Gareth Southgate's dislocated shoulder
Sun
The Sun reports that Harry Kane's exploits have made Argentine Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino an England fan
Guardian
The Guardian has a picture of Spain celebrations and more on Southgate's injury
Express
The Daily Express opts for Cristiano Ronaldo on their back page
Mail
The Daily Mail leads on how Southgate's celebrations will now be limited

