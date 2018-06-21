It has been a heady few months for women's football in Wales.

A 0-0 draw against England in April and two convincing wins against Russia and Bosnia-Herzegovina place Jayne Ludlow's team at the the top of their 2019 World Cup qualifying group and sets up a winner-takes-all showdown against Phil Neville's side on Friday, 31 August.

Only a victory will guarantee Wales qualification for their first major tournament. The 2019 event will be hosted by France.

BBC Sport Wales' Lauren Jenkins sits down with captain Sophie Ingle to dissect the campaign.