Michael O'Connor: Lincoln City sign Notts County midfielder

Michael O'Connor has made 356 career league appearances

Lincoln City have signed midfielder Michael O'Connor on an initial one-year deal after he rejected a new contract at fellow League Two side Notts County.

The 30-year-old ex-Port Vale, Rotherham and Scunthorpe man was linked with a move to the Imps earlier this month.

O'Connor's contract includes the option of an extension after next season.

O'Connor, who won the last of his 11 Northern Ireland caps in 2013, was restricted to just eight appearances last term after a serious knee injury.

But he was part of the Notts side beaten in the play-off semi-finals by Coventry City, coming on as a substitute in both games.

