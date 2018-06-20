SWPL: Big wins for Glasgow City and Hibernian

Glasgow City's Sam Kerr challenges the goalkeeper during her side's 5-0 win over Hamilton Academical

Glasgow City and Hibernian both posted big wins in the battle for the Scottish Women's Premier League.

Champions Glasgow City remain three points ahead having played one game more, after a 5-0 win away to Hamilton Academical.

Hibs responded with a 6-0 win at home to Forfar Farmington.

In the other two games in the top flight, Celtic won 3-0 away to Stirling University while Rangers were also 3-0 winners over Spartans.

In SWPL 2, Motherwell recovered from falling a goal behind to beat Hearts 4-1 and extend their lead at the top to 10 points.

Nearest rivals Kilmarnock were held 1-1 away to Glasgow Girls, while third-placed St Johnstone lost 4-0 to Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale.

At the foot of the table, Central Girls leapfrogged Aberdeen after a 4-1 win over the Dons.