World Cup 2018: Iran 0-1 Spain - the throw-in everyone is talking about

Media playback is not supported on this device

Milad Mohammadi attempts forward roll throw

It is the moment everyone is talking about in Spain's 1-0 World Cup win over Iran.

No, not Diego Costa's winning goal, deflecting into the net after a defender tried clearing the ball, or Saeid Ezatolahi's goal being ruled out for offside.

Instead, it is Iran defender Milad Mohammadi's bizarre throw-in attempt, which caused hysterics in the commentary box and on social media.

Deep into stoppage time and with his side needing a goal to claim a famous draw against 2010 world champions Spain, Mohammadi picked up the ball after it had gone out of play.

He stepped back with intent, kissed the ball and launched into a forward roll but did not release the ball. He then took a few steps back and settled for a more conventional throw-in.

This is how the moment was described on BBC Radio 5 live:

Chris Sutton: "This is it, this is the chance for Iran."

Alistair Bruce-Ball: "30 seconds left for Iran. It's Milad Mohammadi to take this long throw. One, two, three, four, five, six Iranian red shirts in the box."

Sutton: "Get the goalie up."

Bruce-Ball: "Mohammadi kisses the ball and points to the sky. Oh, it's a somersault. Oh, what's he doing?"

Sutton: *laughs*

Bruce-Ball: "He's somersaulted over the ball and he's about to launch it."

Sutton: "He pulled out!"

Bruce-Ball: "He was about to launch it and the ref said no - and now he's gone short - he's thrown it short."

The social media reaction

Twitter
Huddersfield defender Mathias Jorgensen simply had no words
Twitter
Football Focus presenter Dan Walker

Tim Brocken: Can't get over that Iran throw-in, in the last minute, comedy gold.

Pride falls: And that last-minute throw-in just ruined all the good things Iran did tonight.

Chris Fox: Ronaldo's hat-trick and Kane's last-minute winner have just been overshadowed by the Iran throw-in as the moment of World Cup so far.

CJ: That Iran throw-in will go down in history. Incredible scenes.

Top Stories

2018 Fifa World Cup

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired