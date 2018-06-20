BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Iran's Milad Mohammadi attempts bizarre throw-in
Why did he try this? Watch Mohammadi's bizarre throw-in attempt
- From the section World Cup
Iran's Milad Mohammadi makes a bizarre attempt at a forward roll throw-in as his side search for an equaliser with just seconds of their match against Spain remaining.
MATCH REPORT: Iran 0-1 Spain
