Murray Wallace: Millwall sign defender from Scunthorpe United

Murray Wallace in action for Scunthorpe
Murray Wallace scored one goal in 54 appearances in all competitions for Scunthorpe last season

Championship side Millwall have signed defender Murray Wallace from Scunthorpe United for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old centre-back, who has represented Scotland at Under-21 level, has agreed a "long-term" contract with the Lions.

Wallace, who can also play at left-back, scored five goals in 132 appearances for the Iron after joining them from Huddersfield in January 2016.

He is Millwall's first signing of the summer transfer window.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired