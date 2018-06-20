James Akintunde: Maidenhead United sign Chester striker

Maidenhead's York Road ground
James Akintunde helped Chester to a 2-0 win over his new club Maidenhead last season

Maidenhead have signed striker James Akintunde from Chester.

Akintunde netted eight goals for Chester last season, but was unable to prevent their relegation from the National League.

The 22-year-old forward, who spent two years at the Deva Stadium, is Maidenhead manager Alan Devonshire's fourth signing in recent weeks.

The Magpies sold top scorer Harry Pritchard to Blackpool at the end of last season.

Details of Akintunde's contract have not been disclosed.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired