James Akintunde: Maidenhead United sign Chester striker

James Akintunde helped Chester to a 2-0 win over his new club Maidenhead last season

Maidenhead have signed striker James Akintunde from Chester.

Akintunde netted eight goals for Chester last season, but was unable to prevent their relegation from the National League.

The 22-year-old forward, who spent two years at the Deva Stadium, is Maidenhead manager Alan Devonshire's fourth signing in recent weeks.

The Magpies sold top scorer Harry Pritchard to Blackpool at the end of last season.

Details of Akintunde's contract have not been disclosed.