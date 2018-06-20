Leicester sign midfielder James Maddison from Norwich on five-year deal

James Maddison scored 15 goals for Norwich last season and was included in the PFA's Championship team of the year

Leicester have signed midfielder James Maddison from Norwich for an undisclosed fee believed to be about £20m.

The 21-year-old has agreed a five-year contract at the King Power Stadium.

Maddison becomes Leicester manager Claude Puel's third summer signing following the arrival of defenders Jonny Evans and Ricardo Pereira.

"James is a wonderful player who is one of the most exciting young talents in English football," Puel said.

"He made a big contribution to Norwich City last season and I'm delighted that he has decided to make the step up to the Premier League with Leicester."

Maddison joined Norwich in February 2016 but did not make his debut until a year later after loan spells at Coventry City and Aberdeen.

"Leicester just seems like the right fit for me," he said.

"I had a good chat with the manager about football and how he wants me to play, how he likes to play and I was sold.

"I've got a good feel about the club and I can't ignore that, in my head and my heart. I felt like this was the right place for me to be."

Maddison made his England Under-21 debut in the Euro 2019 qualifying win over Ukraine last November.

