BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Rio Ferdinand brands Pepe's tumble against Morocco 'embarrassing'
That's embarrassing! BBC pundits analyse Pepe's tumble
- From the section World Cup
Match of the Day pundit Rio Ferdinand calls a tumble by Portugal's Pepe after he was tapped on the back by Morocco's Medhi Benatia "embarrassing."
MATCH REPORT: Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired