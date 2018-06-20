BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Uruguay's Luis Suarez taps in on his 100th cap against Saudi Arabia
Luis Suarez makes his 100th appearance for Uruguay a memorable one by tapping in his side's opening goal against Saudi Arabia in Group B at the 2018 World Cup.
