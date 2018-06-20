Hearts sign Australia midfielder Oliver Bozanic after Melbourne City exit

Oliver Bozanic (right) had a short-term contract with Melbourne City

Australia cap Oliver Bozanic has joined Hearts after the midfielder left A-League club Melbourne City.

The 29-year-old, who has agreed a two-year contract, has played seven times for his country, two of them at the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil.

But he missed out on selection for this summer's tournament in Russia.

Bozanic, who spent three years with Reading, joined City on a short-term deal in February after leaving Japanese top-flight club Ventforet Kofu.

He played nine times as the Melbourne side finished third in the A-League.

Bozanic joined Reading from Central Coast Mariners in 2007 but returned to the Australian club after failing to break into the Royals first team and having loan spells with Woking, Cheltenham Town and Aldershot Town.

He became a first-team regular with Swiss Superleague club Luzern before two more seasons in his homeland with Melbourne Victory.

