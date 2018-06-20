Motherwell: Spanish midfielder Gorrín arrives on one-year deal

Alex Rodríguez Gorrín (left) played for Wellington Phoenix

Spanish midfielder Alex Rodríguez Gorrín has signed for Motherwell, having missed out on a move to the Steelmen in January.

The 24-year-old trained with Stephen Robinson's team at their winter training camp in Tenerife last season, but instead joined Romanian side Sepsi.

Gorrín has now signed a one-year deal at Fir Park and is Motherwell's fifth signing of the summer.

"We've been working to get Alex for a while now,'' Robinson said.

"We got to see him first hand when we were in Tenerife and were really keen to sign him if the opportunity arose.

"He will give us real options in the middle of the pitch, where we now have a lot of competition for places.

''He can break up the play, take ownership of the ball and has a good range of passing."

Gorrín began his career as a youth player at Sunderland before playing for Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand and Portuguese side Boavista.

"I like both parts of the game. I like to tackle and be aggressive, but I like to have the ball as well.'' said Gorrín.

"I know in Scotland you like to attack, and it's something I can do as well.''