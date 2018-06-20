Jamille Matt: Newport sign former Blackpool striker

As well as Grimsby, Jamille Matt's clubs include Blackpool, Plymouth, Stevenage, Fleetwood and Kidderminster
Newport County have signed striker Jamille Matt on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old has been released by Blackpool after spending last season on loan at Grimsby Town, scoring four goals in 37 appearances.

Matt will officially join the Exiles on 1 July, subject to international clearance.

"Newport County have always been a team that stood out to me and it was great to know they were interested in me," Matt said.

"The manager [Mike Flynn] made it clear how much he wanted me at the club and that's always a nice feeling.

"Having played against County a number of times, it's always stood out as the type of club I'd like to play at."

