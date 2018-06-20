BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Iran 0-1 Spain highlights
Highlights: Iran 0-1 Spain
Watch highlights as Spain claim a 1-0 victory over Iran thanks to a fortunate second-half goal from Diego Costa in Group B of the World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Iran 0-1 Spain
