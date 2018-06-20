BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia highlights
Highlights: Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia
- From the section World Cup
Uruguay advance to the last 16 as Luiz Suarez scores on his 100th appearance for his country in a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia at the 2018 World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia
WATCH: Portugal 1-0 Morocco highlights
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired