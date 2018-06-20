BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Rui Patricio's pulls off Gordon Banks-like save for Portugal
Shades of Banks - Portugal keeper's brilliant save
- From the section World Cup
Goalkeeper Rui Patricio does his best to emulate Gordon Banks' legendary save from Pele in the 1970 World Cup during Portugal's 1-0 victory over Morocco.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Available to UK users only.
