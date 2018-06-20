BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo heads Portugal in front against Morocco
It had to be him! Brilliant Ronaldo scores in fourth minute
- From the section World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo heads Portugal ahead against Morocco in their second Group B match, making him the all-time leading European goalscorer in international football with 85 goals.
WATCH: Portugal v Morocco - Follow BBC One coverage, 5 live commentary and live text
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired