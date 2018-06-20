Dominic Hyam: Coventry City defender signs contract extension

Dominic Hyam
Dominic Hyam was part of the Coventry City team which beat Exeter in the League Two play-off final

Coventry City defender Dominic Hyam has signed a two-year contract extension with the League One side.

Hyam, 22, made 22 appearances for the Sky Blues last season after signing from Reading in July.

"We are delighted that Dominic has signed a new two-year contract with the club," manager Mark Robins said.

"Dom was brought in last summer as a player with potential to develop and we were all impressed with his progress and attitude through the season."

