Charlton Athletic: Australian consortium close in on takeover of club

Charlton Athletic lost to Shrewsbury in the League One play-off semi-finals

Charlton Athletic expect a group of investors linked to the Australian Football Consortium to complete a takeover of the club.

A price for the League One club was agreed with two parties in February.

A joint statement from the club and the investors said the group had a "significant interest in the long-term prosperity" of Charlton.

No timescale has been put on when the sale of the Addicks, who are owned by Roland Duchatelet, would be completed.

The AFC was established to buy an "underperforming" English football club, with a view to eventually reaching the Premier League.

Due diligence and "the need to satisfy regulatory complexities" are among the reasons given for a delay in a deal being finalised.

Belgian businessman Duchatelet, 71, bought Charlton in January 2014, adding them to several European clubs he owns.

A statement on the Charlton website said running the club remains Duchatelet's priority during the takeover.

Lee Bowyer is Charlton caretaker manager, having led them to sixth place in League One after taking charge in March from Karl Robinson.