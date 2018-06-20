Brandon Haunstrup: Portsmouth defender signs new deal

Haunstrup (right) had a spell on loan with Sutton United in the National League

Portsmouth left-back Brandon Haunstrup has agreed a new two-year contract to stay at Fratton Park until 2020.

The 21-year-old, who came through Pompey's academy ranks, has made 26 first-team appearances for the club.

He is the second youngster to commit his immediate future to the League One club in recent weeks, following midfielder Adam May.

"The manager told me that he wanted me to stay at Pompey and really push on," Haunstrup told the club's website.

"Hopefully I can be part of a winning squad that gets up the table and wins promotion. I'm sure the new lads we've got will be great for the club."