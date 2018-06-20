Hordur Magnusson: CSKA Moscow sign Bristol City's Iceland defender

Lionel Messi could not find a way to score against Hordur Magnusson (right) and his Icelandic teammates at the World Cup

Iceland defender Hordur Magnusson has left Championship club Bristol City for Russian side CSKA Moscow for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old played in Iceland's 1-1 draw with Argentina at the World Cup.

He played 61 games for the Robins and started all of the matches in their run to the EFL Cup semi-finals last season.

City beat Premier League sides Watford, Stoke City, Crystal Palace and Manchester United before losing to Manchester City in the last four.

Magnusson joined City from Juventus after Euro 2016 and scored his only goal for the Robins on his debut in August that year.

"I think he's improved as a player and he's helped improve the team and our league position," City head coach Lee Johnson told the club website.

"He is a very well liked character in and around the changing room and he's a willing student, who I will miss.

"I wish him all the best at CSKA Moscow - it's a good opportunity for him as they are a club due to perform in the Champions League so it's a step up in that regard - and I wish him well for the rest of the World Cup."

'The writing always felt on the wall'

Analysis - Alistair Durden, BBC Points West sports editor

Magnusson's attitude and effort were never in question at Ashton Gate, and both those qualities made him popular with supporters, but he could not establish himself as first-choice at left-back or in central defence.

By his own admission he was close to leaving the club last summer on deadline day, and so the writing always felt on the wall.

City are expected to strengthen their left flank to provide competition for the excellent Joe Bryan, although in Lloyd Kelly, the club already have a hugely promising defender who may now see more opportunities come his way.

