Rangers: Steven Gerrard's reign starts with Europa League qualifier against FK Shkupi

Steven Gerrard signed a four-year deal to become Rangers manager

Rangers have been drawn against FK Shkupi of Macedonia in the Europa League first qualifying round.

The first leg, which will take place at Ibrox on 12 July, will be Steven Gerrard's first competitive match as Rangers manager.

Hibernian, who finished fourth in the Scottish Premiership last season, have been drawn against NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands.

The first leg will be at Easter Road on 12 July, with the return a week later.

Rangers' opponents, Shkupi, based in the Macedonian capital of Skopje, finished fourth in their domestic league last season.

The second leg of the tie will take place on 19 July at the 6,000-capacity Cair Stadium.

Rangers, who finished third in the Premiership under previous manager Graeme Murty, will have to negotiate four rounds of qualifying to reach the group stage of the Europa League.

Gerrard will hope to fare better than predecessor Pedro Caixinha, who watched his side fall at the first qualifying hurdle to Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg a year ago.

Last season was Hibs' first back in the top flight after a three-year absence.

In their last foray into Europe, the Edinburgh side ran Danish side Brondby close in the second round of Europa League qualifying in 2016.

After a 1-0 loss at Easter Road, they won the second leg in Denmark 1-0 before going out on penalties.