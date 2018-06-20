Diallang Jaiyesimi: Yeovil sign Norwich City winger on a season-long loan

Diallang Jaiyesimi
Diallang Jaiyesimi joined Norwich from non-league Dulwich Hamlet in 2016

Yeovil Town have signed Norwich City winger Diallang Jaiyesimi in a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Grimsby, where he played 35 games and scored once.

The Canaries recruited Jaiyesimi from Dulwich Hamlet's Aspire Academy in 2016 and he signed professional terms until at least 2020.

He played made three substitute appearances for Norwich's Under-23 side in last season's EFL Trophy.

