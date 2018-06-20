English Football League clubs to find out fixture lists on Thursday

Wolves beat Middlesbrough 1-0 in their first game of last season before going on to win the Championship

Frank Lampard will learn who Derby will face in his first game in charge when fixtures for the 2018-19 English Football League season are announced at 09:00 BST on Thursday, 21 June.

Fellow former England midfielder Joey Barton is also waiting to find out his first opponent as manager of Fleetwood.

The first round of games will be held on the weekend of 3-5 August, with the EFL season ending on 4 May.

Fixtures for the Premier League season have already been announced.

In total, 15 teams across the Championship, League One and League Two will be playing their first games under a new manager or head coach.

Leeds United's former Argentina boss Marcelo Bielsa will take charge of his first game in English football, while the youngest manager in the top four divisions - 32-year-old Michael Collins - faces his first game in charge of Bradford City.

Doncaster Rovers fans are still waiting to find out who will be on the sidelines for their first game of the League One season, following Darren Ferguson's resignation on 4 June.

Fixtures for the first round of the Carabao Cup were announced on 15 June, with Lampard's Derby away at Oldham in his first cup game as a manager.