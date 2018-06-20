Ryan Watson: MK Dons sign Barnet midfielder on one-year contract

Ryan Watson looks on as he plays for Barnet in the FA Cup against Shrewsbury Town
Ryan Watson scored twice in 47 league appearances for Barnet

MK Dons have signed Barnet midfielder Ryan Watson on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old's one-year deal will become effective when his Bees contract expires at the end of June.

After coming through Everton's academy, Watson made his league debut for Northampton Town in September 2014 before moving to the Hive in July 2016, where he made 40 league starts.

"The set-up of the club is brilliant and Paul [Tisdale] is a manager I'm excited to work with," Watson said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired