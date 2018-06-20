Jake Buxton: Burton Albion captain signs new contract

Jake Buxton made 29 starts in the Championship last season

Burton captain Jake Buxton has signed a new one-year deal to remain with the League One club.

The 33-year-old was out of contract at the end of last season but has agreed new terms at the Pirelli Stadium.

Centre-back Buxton first joined Burton in 2008 when the club was in non-league and had spells at Derby and Wigan before returning to the Brewers at the start of the 2017/18 season.

"We will need all his experience next season," boss Nigel Clough said.

Burton were relegated after finishing 23rd in the Championship last term, ending the club's two-season stay in the second tier.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.