Boro Bear: Stevenage advertise for person to fill role as club mascot

Boro Bear with Darren Sarll
Rumours that Boro Bear's tactical advice led, in part, to former manager Darren Sarll (left) being sacked are not true

Do you have a 'larger than life personality' and are between 5ft 6in and 6ft 2in tall, ideally with a background in acting?

If so, you could be Stevenage's newest signing.

The League Two side want someone to be Boro Bear - the club's mascot - for the forthcoming season.

While previous experience is preferred, availability for all of Stevenage's home games is a must.

And, as Boro Bear, you would need to meet supporters, get your photo taken repeatedly, and would be charged with "contributing to generating crowd excitement".

Prospective candidates should send a covering letter and CV (presumably listing past mascot work) to the club.

Boro Bear
Despite his technical ability, Boro Bear has yet to score a competitive goal for Stevenage

