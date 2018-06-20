Lukasz Fabianski: West Ham sign Swansea City's Polish goalkeeper

Lukasz Fabianski joined Swansea from Arsenal in 2014

West Ham made their second signing in as many days with a £7m deal for Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

The Poland international, 33, moves to London Stadium on a three-year contract, just a day after the Hammers signed defender Issa Diop for £22m.

Fabianski, who moved to Wales from Arsenal in 2014, told Swansea he wanted to leave the Liberty Stadium after their relegation to the Championship.

"I'm really happy to be joining at such an exciting time here," he said.

"I will do my best on and off the pitch to help the team to achieve the best results possible and can't wait to start this new chapter of my career."

Fabianski, who was Swansea's Player of the Year last season, is in Russia for the World Cup but did not feature in Poland's 2-1 defeat by Senegal on Tuesday.

The Swans last week turned down a bid from West Ham for him.

The Hammers had been searching for a replacement for Joe Hart following the end of his loan spell from Premier League champions Manchester City.

"Lukasz is an experienced and established Premier League goalkeeper, with great quality that he has shown at both domestic and international level," said West Ham director of football Mario Husillos.

"He fits perfectly the mould of the modern goalkeeper, with excellent agility, presence and distribution, and will bring strong competition to the position."