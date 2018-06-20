Gary Miller: Carlisle United sign former Plymouth defender on one-year deal

Carlisle is Gary Miller's second English club, having had spells at Livingston, Ayr, Ross County, St Johnstone and Partick Thistle before moving to Plymouth in 2016

Carlisle United have signed right-back Gary Miller on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old, who was released by Plymouth Argyle this summer, has agreed an initial one-year deal.

The Scot was part of the Argyle side that won promotion from League Two in 2017 and has played 338 games.

"He has a good level of experience for this division, with what he did with Plymouth, and he had some good times up in the Premier League in Scotland as well," said United boss John Sheridan.

"He's a very good, solid player and an excellent professional.

"I wanted to look for players who have been successful in this league and who know what the division is about. Again, he fits that bill," Sheridan added to the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.