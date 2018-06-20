Tokyo 2020: Wales players would not turn down Team GB - captain Sophie Ingle

Team GB line up at the 2012 London Olympics - the squad contained no Wales players

Wales captain Sophie Ingle says she and her team-mates would welcome the chance to play for Team GB at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

England manager Phil Neville has said forming a team from the home nations is "absolutely fundamental" for the growth of the women's game.

Team GB men and women played at London in 2012, but were not at Rio 2016.

"You wouldn't want to turn an opportunity down and to represent GB would be amazing," said Ingle.

Wales lead their qualifying group for the 2019 Women's World Cup, a point ahead of England having played a game more, with the two teams facing each other on 31 August.

That match could decide who finishes top and books an automatic place in the finals in France, with the runner-up likely to face a play-off.

But helping to form an Olympic team with their rivals after that is on Ingle's mind, as the current form of both sides suggests a potentially potent Team GB.

"There's a lot of things going on behind the scenes to see if Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, England can compete in that so I think it's just a waiting game," said Ingle.

"But yeah, obviously, a lot of the Welsh girls would want to be picked or even be on the provisional list."

Ryan Giggs came out of international retirement to play for Team GB at London 2012

A team was not entered for the Rio Games because the four home nation football associations could not reach an agreement.

There were concerns that a united British team could risk a country's independence within Fifa - world football's governing body - with the home nations agreeing to co-operate for London 2012 on the basis it was a one-off.

The Football Assocation has previously said it was "confident" there would be a women's side at Tokyo 2020, but the Scottish, Welsh and Irish FAs are understood to be against the idea - although they would not stand in their players' way if they wished to be considered for selection.

BBC Sport Wales asked Ingle how would she react if the Football Association of Wales approved of their players competing for Team GB.

The 26-year-old Chelsea recruit replied: "You wouldn't want to turn that down and it would be amazing to represent GB.

"I think it would be different. Obviously being with Wales, all of us are really patriotic and for GB it would just be different, but again you'd have a great team."

No Welshwomen were selected for the London 2012 team, but five Welshmen were selected for the men's squad: current manager Ryan Giggs, Aaron Ramsey, Craig Bellamy, Joe Allen and Neil Taylor.

They did so against the FAW's wishes.