Neil Alexander joins Dundee United after denying them promotion with Livingston

Neil Alexander helped Livingston beat Dundee United in the play-off semi-final

Former Scotland international Neil Alexander has joined Dundee United with the aim of winning promotion two months after helping Livingston deny them.

But this time the 40-year-old's role will be as goalkeeping coach after retiring from playing.

His arrival at Tannadice came as Austrian midfielder Christoph Rabitsch became manager Csaba Laszlo's fourth signing in five days.

"I feel the time is right to give up playing," he told United's website.

"It is an exciting time for me in my career and I am looking forward to getting going.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my career as a player and I now want to use all my experience to help Dundee United achieve promotion to the Premiership."

Alexander, who won three caps for his country, started his career with Stenhousemuir before his first spell with Livi and also went on to play for Cardiff City, Ipswich Town, Rangers, Crystal Palace, Hearts and Aberdeen.

Among his 47 appearances last season was a 4-3 aggregate win over United in the Premiership Play-off semi-final.

Laszlo said: "Giving up playing is a big step for him, but when I became aware of his availability as a coach, I reacted quickly.

"His experience in the game is second to none, his technical ability will help our goalkeepers improve and I know he will bring a promotion-winning mentality to our squad."

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Rabitsch has signed a two-year contract after leaving Austrian Bundesliga club Wolfsberger, where he has spent the last five years after starting his career with Spittal.

He made 29 appearances last season for the side that finished second bottom of the table.

"He is a central midfielder who is always hungry for the ball, has lots of energy, good awareness and can pass," Laszlo added.