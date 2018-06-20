Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen, Hibs, Kilmarnock, St Mirren, Fiorentina, Sunderland, Swansea, Crystal Palace

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is considering a move for former Liverpool team-mate Jon Flanagan, the 25-year-old right-back who has left Anfield after spending last season on loan to Bolton Wanderers. (The Herald)

Steven Gerrard would like to keep James Tavernier, but the Rangers manager is willing to listen to offers of more than £3.5m for the Englishman, with Jon Flanagan a possible replacement at right-back after being freed by Liverpool. However, Crystal Palace and Swansea City are among a number of clubs monitoring Flanagan's situation. (Scottish Sun)

Manager Steven Gerrard has revealed the Rangers captaincy is up for grabs with left-back Lee Wallace's future in doubt after injuries and suspension and has challenged one of his players to step up and show they have the leadership qualities to wear the armband. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller will hold talks with St Mirren on Wednesday while continuing to weigh up a player-manager role with Livingston, but Aberdeen are poised to make an offer to the 38-year-old and Hibernian and Motherwell have registered an interest. (Daily Record)

New St Mirren manager Alan Stubbs has responded to Gavin Reilly's claim that the offer of a new contract was withdrawn, stressing that it had been "on the table" before he took over, he had not made an offer himself, that he was looking to strengthen his striking options but that the player had jumped the gun by saying he was forced to leave the promoted club. (Daily Record)

Serie B club Bari have confirmed that Fiorentina have made a bid for Liam Henderson, the midfielder who joined from Celtic last summer, but have warned La Viola they are in no rush to sell with three other top-flight clubs having registered an interest in the 22-year-old, (Daily Record)

Sunderland manager Jack Ross is keen to take 20-year-old defender Calvin Miller from Celtic on loan. (Scottish Sun)

Hull City are preparing an opening offer of around £600,000 for 23-year-old Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Central defender Peter Haring, 25, has arrived in Edinburgh, passed a medical and agreed terms with Hearts after leaving Austrian's second-tier club Ried. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Northern Ireland centre-half Aaron Hughes deliberated over his future for much of the close season before extending his Hearts career by another 12 months, but the 38-year-old is then expected to retire next summer. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Internet giants Amazon and Facebook, along with Eleven Sports and Premier Sports, have spoken to the Scottish Professional Football League as well as current rights holders BT Sport and Sky Sports ahead of the current contract for live broadcasts ending in 2020. (Daily Mail)

Hampden Park Ltd, which runs the national football stadium, is to consider a proposal to introduce a safe standing area. (The Times)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have granted assistant manager Brian Rice permission to speak with newly-promoted Premiership club St Mirren over their vacant number two position. (Press & Journal)

Partick Thistle chairman David Beattie has stepped down from his role at the club and been replaced by director Jacqui Low. (The National)