Chester FC get £1m windfall from businessman Stuart Murphy

Chester FC
Stuart Murphy's company previously sponsored Chester's home stadium

A wealthy football fan has agreed to give £1m to help secure his local side's future.

Entrepreneur Stuart Murphy will donate the cash over three years to help Chester FC.

The club was relegated from the National League last season as it struggled financially.

"This gives me a great opportunity to give something back to the city of Chester and to the football club that I care for so much," he said.

Last season the club needed to raise £50,000 just to ensure the team could fulfil their fixtures.

The fan-owned club revealed in May they were in talks with Murphy to secure investment - with Murphy explaining that the focus would be on "improving infrastructure".

